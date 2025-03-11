News & Insights

After Hours Most Active for Mar 11, 2025 : T, VZ, SCHW, AG, MRK, KO

March 11, 2025 — 04:29 pm EDT

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -16.1 to 19,360.86. The total After hours volume is currently 260,010,193 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:

AT&T Inc. (T) is -0.01 at $26.00, with 6,894,134 shares traded.

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is -0.02 at $43.41, with 5,843,699 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.

The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) is -0.02 at $72.45, with 3,643,051 shares traded.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) is +0.02 at $6.15, with 3,259,128 shares traded.

Merck & Company, Inc. (MRK) is unchanged at $94.73, with 3,049,490 shares traded.

Coca-Cola Company (The) (KO) is -0.1001 at $70.94, with 2,917,935 shares traded.

