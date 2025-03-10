After Hours Most Active for Mar 10, 2025 : ACI, NVDA, MRK, AAPL, MSFT, INTC, GILD, JNPR, CX, HOOD, BAC, PM

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -10.14 to 19,420.81. The total After hours volume is currently 81,053,673 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI) is unchanged at $21.15, with 16,592,965 shares traded. ACI's current last sale is 88.13% of the target price of $24.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +0.15 at $107.13, with 4,729,572 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Merck & Company, Inc. (MRK) is unchanged at $95.23, with 3,508,688 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MRK is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is unchanged at $227.48, with 2,031,535 shares traded. AAPL's current last sale is 87.49% of the target price of $260.



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is unchanged at $380.16, with 1,952,679 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MSFT is in the "buy range".



Intel Corporation (INTC) is -0.0073 at $19.94, with 1,854,119 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 90.64% of the target price of $22.



Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) is unchanged at $117.21, with 1,441,016 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR) is unchanged at $35.84, with 1,370,844 shares traded. JNPR's current last sale is 89.6% of the target price of $40.



Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) is unchanged at $5.90, with 1,356,451 shares traded. CX's current last sale is 73.75% of the target price of $8.



Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) is +0.0998 at $35.73, with 1,346,118 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for HOOD is in the "buy range".



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is unchanged at $39.83, with 1,182,360 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BAC is in the "buy range".



Philip Morris International Inc (PM) is unchanged at $150.59, with 1,089,118 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PM is in the "buy range".

