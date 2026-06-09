After Hours Most Active for Jun 9, 2026 : SMCI, NVDA, GRAB, CCL, CMG, F, QQQ, CMCSA, XOM, DVN, INTC, NOK

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -64.28 to 28,443.75. The total After hours volume is currently 262,136,014 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) is -2.9099 at $37.73, with 10,900,115 shares traded. SMCI's current last sale is 110.97% of the target price of $34.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -1.616 at $206.57, with 9,559,110 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 10 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jul 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.99. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) is +0.0099 at $3.31, with 7,593,890 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GRAB is in the "buy range".



Carnival Corporation Ltd. (CCL) is -0.09 at $27.64, with 7,098,925 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CCL is in the "buy range".



Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) is +0.01 at $29.89, with 5,334,431 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CMG is in the "buy range".



Ford Motor Company (F) is -0.05 at $14.90, with 5,094,984 shares traded. F's current last sale is 112.45% of the target price of $13.25.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -1.16 at $706.67, with 5,031,284 shares traded. This represents a 34.95% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is +0.09 at $23.94, with 4,414,067 shares traded. CMCSA's current last sale is 73.01% of the target price of $32.79.



Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is +0.54 at $149.45, with 4,226,794 shares traded. XOM's current last sale is 87.4% of the target price of $171.



Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) is +0.38 at $44.45, with 4,124,950 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for DVN is in the "buy range".



Intel Corporation (INTC) is -0.89 at $107.03, with 4,075,216 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 130.52% of the target price of $82.



Nokia Corporation (NOK) is -0.1213 at $13.73, with 3,905,178 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NOK is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.