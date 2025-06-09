After Hours Most Active for Jun 9, 2025 : TAL, LRCX, HIMS, MRK, HBAN, GRAB, NVDA, PLTR, BAC, TSLL, NU, CNH

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -4.85 to 21,793.02. The total After hours volume is currently 140,048,581 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



TAL Education Group (TAL) is +0.06 at $10.89, with 8,073,035 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TAL is in the "buy range".



Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) is unchanged at $88.30, with 4,859,784 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for LRCX is in the "buy range".



Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) is -0.22 at $56.64, with 4,782,406 shares traded. HIMS's current last sale is 134.86% of the target price of $42.



Merck & Company, Inc. (MRK) is unchanged at $79.33, with 4,693,889 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MRK is in the "buy range".



Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) is unchanged at $16.23, with 4,543,999 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for HBAN is in the "buy range".



Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) is +0.0109 at $4.99, with 4,478,319 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GRAB is in the "buy range".



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -0.1 at $142.53, with 4,099,768 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jul 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.94. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is -0.3399 at $131.72, with 3,975,911 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 134.41% of the target price of $98.



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is unchanged at $44.87, with 3,546,267 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BAC is in the "buy range".



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.05 at $11.51, with 2,801,324 shares traded. This represents a 82.99% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) is unchanged at $11.92, with 2,337,304 shares traded. NU's current last sale is 79.47% of the target price of $15.



CNH Industrial N.V. (CNH) is unchanged at $12.85, with 1,907,512 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CNH is in the "buy range".

