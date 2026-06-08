After Hours Most Active for Jun 8, 2026 : NVDA, GRAB, HBAN, META, MSFT, RKT, AVGO, HPE, DVN, AIG, VZ, PFE

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 28.58 to 29,113.08. The total After hours volume is currently 238,236,084 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -0.99 at $207.65, with 6,842,810 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 10 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jul 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.99. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) is +0.02 at $3.35, with 6,527,921 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GRAB is in the "buy range".



Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) is +0.02 at $16.51, with 6,237,097 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for HBAN is in the "buy range".



Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) is +1.0404 at $586.43, with 5,738,064 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for META is in the "buy range".



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is -0.74 at $411.00, with 4,699,098 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MSFT is in the "buy range".



Rocket Companies, Inc. (RKT) is -0.0013 at $12.35, with 4,291,360 shares traded. RKT's current last sale is 61.74% of the target price of $20.



Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) is -0.74 at $395.86, with 4,280,716 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AVGO is in the "buy range".



Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) is -0.165 at $49.71, with 4,082,403 shares traded. HPE's current last sale is 72.04% of the target price of $69.



Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) is -0.02 at $45.06, with 4,057,513 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for DVN is in the "buy range".



American International Group, Inc. (AIG) is +0.08 at $74.18, with 3,909,807 shares traded. AIG's current last sale is 84.3% of the target price of $88.



Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is +0.03 at $45.47, with 3,693,004 shares traded. VZ's current last sale is 88.29% of the target price of $51.5.



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is +0.0413 at $25.66, with 3,671,558 shares traded. PFE's current last sale is 91.65% of the target price of $28.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.