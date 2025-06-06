After Hours Most Active for Jun 6, 2025 : IOVA, NVDA, INTC, ACHR, AAL, CSX, AAPL, NKE, PCG, BAC, MRK, PFE

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 14.86 to 21,776.65. The total After hours volume is currently 96,255,289 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (IOVA) is +0.02 at $2.07, with 5,435,272 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for IOVA is in the "buy range".



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +0.06 at $141.78, with 4,435,243 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jul 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.94. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Intel Corporation (INTC) is +0.0299 at $20.09, with 2,688,250 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 95.67% of the target price of $21.



Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) is +0.98 at $11.17, with 2,670,526 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ACHR is in the "buy range".



American Airlines Group, Inc. (AAL) is -0.0097 at $11.77, with 2,592,602 shares traded. AAL's current last sale is 90.54% of the target price of $13.



CSX Corporation (CSX) is unchanged at $32.23, with 2,537,075 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CSX is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.1 at $204.02, with 2,402,036 shares traded. AAPL's current last sale is 86.82% of the target price of $235.



Nike, Inc. (NKE) is +0.0001 at $62.80, with 2,360,751 shares traded. NKE's current last sale is 89.71% of the target price of $70.



PG&E Corp (PCG) is +0.06 at $15.70, with 2,218,821 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PCG is in the "buy range".



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is +0.01 at $44.98, with 1,753,968 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BAC is in the "buy range".



Merck & Company, Inc. (MRK) is unchanged at $78.97, with 1,634,582 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MRK is in the "buy range".



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is +0.02 at $23.37, with 1,501,429 shares traded. PFE's current last sale is 86.56% of the target price of $27.

