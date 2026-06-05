After Hours Most Active for Jun 5, 2026 : F, GRAB, NVDA, QQQ, MRVL, INTC, RKT, TQQQ, HPE, NOK, XOM, KO

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -21.13 to 29,393.13. The total After hours volume is currently 297,784,806 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Ford Motor Company (F) is -0.048 at $14.85, with 16,975,956 shares traded. F's current last sale is 112.09% of the target price of $13.25.



Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) is -0.03 at $3.31, with 13,701,035 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GRAB is in the "buy range".



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -1.0622 at $204.04, with 12,076,971 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 10 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jul 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.99. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -4.76 at $700.30, with 8,698,232 shares traded. This represents a 33.73% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL) is +9.3101 at $272.78, with 7,540,704 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 9 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Oct 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.83. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MRVL is in the "buy range".



Intel Corporation (INTC) is -2.27 at $96.90, with 6,851,709 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 118.17% of the target price of $82.



Rocket Companies, Inc. (RKT) is +0.02 at $12.67, with 6,558,547 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -1.73 at $71.32, with 6,307,888 shares traded. This represents a 99.72% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) is -1.01 at $48.19, with 4,378,842 shares traded. HPE's current last sale is 69.84% of the target price of $69.



Nokia Corporation (NOK) is -0.3199 at $14.06, with 4,065,389 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NOK is in the "buy range".



Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is +0.32 at $150.24, with 3,954,489 shares traded. XOM's current last sale is 87.86% of the target price of $171.



Coca-Cola Company (The) (KO) is -0.13 at $79.35, with 3,527,321 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KO is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.