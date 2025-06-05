After Hours Most Active for Jun 5, 2025 : TSLL, AAPL, TSLA, MRK, NVDA, TSLQ, T, SHOP, SNAP, CCL, B, ADT

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -68.57 to 21,478.86. The total After hours volume is currently 129,154,718 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is -0.38 at $9.43, with 14,199,575 shares traded. This represents a 49.92% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.08 at $200.71, with 5,302,908 shares traded. AAPL's current last sale is 85.41% of the target price of $235.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -5.5 at $279.20, with 4,743,623 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 92.6% of the target price of $301.5.



Merck & Company, Inc. (MRK) is unchanged at $77.62, with 3,327,816 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MRK is in the "buy range".



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -0.78 at $139.21, with 3,283,027 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jul 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.94. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF (TSLQ) is +0.9105 at $24.83, with 3,139,784 shares traded. This represents a 63.04% increase from its 52 Week Low.



AT&T Inc. (T) is unchanged at $27.76, with 2,706,347 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for T is in the "buy range".



Shopify Inc. (SHOP) is -0.02 at $105.01, with 2,403,605 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.41. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SHOP is in the "buy range".



Snap Inc. (SNAP) is -0.01 at $8.19, with 1,777,504 shares traded. SNAP's current last sale is 91% of the target price of $9.



Carnival Corporation (CCL) is -0.03 at $23.99, with 1,675,106 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CCL is in the "buy range".



Barrick Mining Corporation (B) is -0.01 at $20.02, with 1,592,873 shares traded. B's current last sale is 85.19% of the target price of $23.5.



ADT Inc. (ADT) is unchanged at $8.25, with 1,354,748 shares traded. ADT's current last sale is 91.67% of the target price of $9.

