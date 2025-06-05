After-Hours
TSLL

After Hours Most Active for Jun 5, 2025 : TSLL, AAPL, TSLA, MRK, NVDA, TSLQ, T, SHOP, SNAP, CCL, B, ADT

June 05, 2025 — 04:22 pm EDT

Written by NASDAQ.com->

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -68.57 to 21,478.86. The total After hours volume is currently 129,154,718 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is -0.38 at $9.43, with 14,199,575 shares traded. This represents a 49.92% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.08 at $200.71, with 5,302,908 shares traded. AAPL's current last sale is 85.41% of the target price of $235.

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -5.5 at $279.20, with 4,743,623 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 92.6% of the target price of $301.5.

Merck & Company, Inc. (MRK) is unchanged at $77.62, with 3,327,816 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MRK is in the "buy range".

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -0.78 at $139.21, with 3,283,027 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jul 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.94. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".

Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF (TSLQ) is +0.9105 at $24.83, with 3,139,784 shares traded. This represents a 63.04% increase from its 52 Week Low.

AT&T Inc. (T) is unchanged at $27.76, with 2,706,347 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for T is in the "buy range".

Shopify Inc. (SHOP) is -0.02 at $105.01, with 2,403,605 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.41. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SHOP is in the "buy range".

Snap Inc. (SNAP) is -0.01 at $8.19, with 1,777,504 shares traded. SNAP's current last sale is 91% of the target price of $9.

Carnival Corporation (CCL) is -0.03 at $23.99, with 1,675,106 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CCL is in the "buy range".

Barrick Mining Corporation (B) is -0.01 at $20.02, with 1,592,873 shares traded. B's current last sale is 85.19% of the target price of $23.5.

ADT Inc. (ADT) is unchanged at $8.25, with 1,354,748 shares traded. ADT's current last sale is 91.67% of the target price of $9.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

After-Hours
Nasdaq N
NASDAQ.com Contributor
More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

TSLL
AAPL
TSLA
MRK
NVDA
TSLQ
T
SHOP
SNAP
CCL
B

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.