After Hours Most Active for Jun 4, 2026 : RKT, NVDA, KEEL, AAPL, GOOG, GOOGL, GILD, MRK, PFE, SMR, BA^A, UNH

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -161.1 to 28,796.5. The total After hours volume is currently 261,487,184 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Rocket Companies, Inc. (RKT) is -0.038 at $13.19, with 11,193,744 shares traded. RKT's current last sale is 65.96% of the target price of $20.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -2.35 at $216.31, with 11,056,140 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 10 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jul 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.99. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Keel Infrastructure Corp. (KEEL) is -0.47 at $5.46, with 9,289,665 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KEEL is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.73 at $310.50, with 7,796,285 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) is -1.75 at $367.52, with 6,028,089 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GOOG is in the "buy range".



Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is -1.36 at $370.83, with 5,252,433 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GOOGL is in the "buy range".



Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) is +0.52 at $129.70, with 4,962,582 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GILD is in the "buy range".



Merck & Company, Inc. (MRK) is +0.2331 at $120.49, with 4,741,739 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MRK is in the "buy range".



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is +0.03 at $25.72, with 4,532,766 shares traded. PFE's current last sale is 91.86% of the target price of $28.



NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) is +0.4187 at $12.42, with 4,324,905 shares traded. SMR's current last sale is 73.05% of the target price of $17.



Boeing Company (The) (BA^A) is -0.536 at $68.07, with 3,985,120 shares traded.



UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) is +0.47 at $396.94, with 3,876,781 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for UNH is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.