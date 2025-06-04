After Hours Most Active for Jun 4, 2025 : RDFN, CMCSA, NVDA, AAPL, KO, INTC, PLTR, DVN, PL, TAL, PFE, BEKE

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -12.42 to 21,709.5. The total After hours volume is currently 104,853,494 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Redfin Corporation (RDFN) is +0.05 at $9.87, with 6,186,936 shares traded. RDFN's current last sale is 106.7% of the target price of $9.25.



Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is unchanged at $34.44, with 5,540,694 shares traded. CMCSA's current last sale is 86.1% of the target price of $40.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -0.09 at $141.83, with 4,470,948 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jul 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.94. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.12 at $202.94, with 3,058,146 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Coca-Cola Company (The) (KO) is +0.01 at $71.38, with 2,262,866 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KO is in the "buy range".



Intel Corporation (INTC) is +0.0001 at $20.25, with 2,192,884 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 96.43% of the target price of $21.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is -0.24 at $129.77, with 2,147,505 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.09. PLTR's current last sale is 132.42% of the target price of $98.



Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) is -0.0001 at $31.56, with 1,680,091 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for DVN is in the "buy range".



Planet Labs PBC (PL) is +0.59 at $4.58, with 1,551,179 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PL is in the "buy range".



TAL Education Group (TAL) is -0.01 at $10.49, with 1,478,037 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TAL is in the "buy range".



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is unchanged at $23.39, with 1,316,098 shares traded. PFE's current last sale is 86.63% of the target price of $27.



KE Holdings Inc (BEKE) is -0.01 at $18.67, with 1,224,149 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BEKE is in the "strong buy range".

