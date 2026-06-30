After Hours Most Active for Jun 30, 2026 : NKE, TOST, NVDA, GRAB, C, CSCO, XOM, BAC, IGSB, T, INTC, AVGO

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -27.59 to 29,781.54. The total After hours volume is currently 427,630,551 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Nike, Inc. (NKE) is -1.014 at $40.04, with 29,724,815 shares traded. NKE's current last sale is 79.83% of the target price of $50.15.



Toast, Inc. (TOST) is +0.08 at $27.90, with 22,035,614 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TOST is in the "buy range".



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -0.5704 at $199.52, with 17,136,293 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) is -0.0004 at $3.77, with 13,700,664 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GRAB is in the "buy range".



Citigroup Inc. (C) is -0.27 at $139.69, with 10,963,912 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.66. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for C is in the "buy range".



Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is -0.21 at $117.25, with 9,939,685 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CSCO is in the "buy range".



Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is -0.46 at $136.26, with 8,250,148 shares traded. XOM's current last sale is 80.15% of the target price of $170.



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is -0.05 at $56.93, with 8,006,917 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.14. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BAC is in the "buy range".



iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is -0.2334 at $52.18, with 7,666,431 shares traded. This represents a .11% increase from its 52 Week Low.



AT&T Inc. (T) is +0.02 at $20.72, with 7,061,357 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Intel Corporation (INTC) is -0.27 at $139.36, with 5,030,084 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 139.36% of the target price of $100.



Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) is +0.6 at $378.35, with 4,747,789 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jul 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.84. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AVGO is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.