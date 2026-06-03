After Hours Most Active for Jun 3, 2026 : AVGO, NVDA, RKT, BA^A, GGB, MRVL, GOOGL, PINS, NOK, AI, ESPR, WMT

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -78.44 to 30,329.37. The total After hours volume is currently 296,108,531 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) is -66.02 at $413.21, with 14,054,423 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AVGO is in the "buy range".



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -0.5 at $214.25, with 10,951,396 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Rocket Companies, Inc. (RKT) is -0.04 at $12.90, with 10,025,111 shares traded. RKT's current last sale is 64.5% of the target price of $20.



Boeing Company (The) (BA^A) is -0.2944 at $66.89, with 10,004,779 shares traded.



Gerdau S.A. (GGB) is unchanged at $4.75, with 9,783,735 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GGB is in the "buy range".



Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL) is -19.44 at $282.21, with 6,977,384 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MRVL is in the "buy range".



Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is -1.05 at $357.94, with 6,904,101 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GOOGL is in the "buy range".



Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) is -0.23 at $20.44, with 6,352,514 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2027. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.01. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PINS is in the "buy range".



Nokia Corporation (NOK) is -0.8 at $15.93, with 6,237,715 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NOK is in the "buy range".



C3.ai, Inc. (AI) is +0.21 at $10.92, with 6,051,369 shares traded. AI's current last sale is 136.5% of the target price of $8.



Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (ESPR) is -0.02 at $3.12, with 5,489,329 shares traded. ESPR's current last sale is 98.73% of the target price of $3.16.



Walmart Inc. (WMT) is +1.505 at $118.40, with 4,740,654 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jul 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.74. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WMT is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.