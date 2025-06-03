After Hours Most Active for Jun 3, 2025 : UBER, EQT, TAL, KO, JNJ, BABA

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -18.11 to 21,644.47. The total After hours volume is currently 182,471,728 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) is -0.05 at $82.48, with 3,665,031 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 10 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.6. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for UBER is in the "buy range".



EQT Corporation (EQT) is unchanged at $56.65, with 3,424,723 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.52. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for EQT is in the "buy range".



TAL Education Group (TAL) is unchanged at $10.31, with 3,087,703 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TAL is in the "buy range".



Coca-Cola Company (The) (KO) is -0.01 at $71.15, with 2,819,829 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KO is in the "buy range".



Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is unchanged at $154.42, with 2,696,813 shares traded. JNJ's current last sale is 91.37% of the target price of $169.



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is +0.0798 at $115.05, with 2,315,544 shares traded. BABA's current last sale is 71.02% of the target price of $162.

