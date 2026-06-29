After Hours Most Active for Jun 29, 2026 : CAG, NVDA, GANX, INN, AAPL, ARI, ANNX, RKT, CSCO, CMG, ACN, HTZ

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -47.33 to 30,229.02. The total After hours volume is currently 289,974,742 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



ConAgra Brands, Inc. (CAG) is -0.02 at $13.96, with 76,796,445 shares traded. CAG's current last sale is 107.38% of the target price of $13.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +0.1737 at $195.14, with 16,954,347 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (GANX) is +0.272 at $2.25, with 11,912,540 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GANX is in the "buy range".



Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (INN) is +0.05 at $7.10, with 9,029,540 shares traded. INN's current last sale is 118.33% of the target price of $6.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.4723 at $281.27, with 7,248,818 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (ARI) is +0.01 at $10.53, with 6,440,368 shares traded. ARI's current last sale is 89.62% of the target price of $11.75.



Annexon, Inc. (ANNX) is +0.03 at $5.60, with 6,207,152 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for ANNX is 9.301608; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Rocket Companies, Inc. (RKT) is +0.06 at $15.56, with 5,997,350 shares traded. RKT's current last sale is 77.8% of the target price of $20.



Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is -1.0226 at $116.68, with 5,178,086 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CSCO is in the "buy range".



Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) is unchanged at $32.97, with 5,030,516 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CMG is in the "buy range".



Accenture plc (ACN) is +0.51 at $125.25, with 4,869,675 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending May 2027. The consensus EPS forecast is $3.91. ACN's current last sale is 69.78% of the target price of $179.5.



Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (HTZ) is +0.0177 at $2.32, with 4,792,183 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for HTZ is 10.387382; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.