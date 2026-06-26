After Hours Most Active for Jun 26, 2026 : AMZN, AAPL, MSFT, CDE, GOOGL, HL, NVDA, OPEN, ABBV, IONQ, CLVT, UBER

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -35.65 to 29,739.1. The total After hours volume is currently 1,647,548,361 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is -0.79 at $231.90, with 82,680,498 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -1.2793 at $282.50, with 77,729,653 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is -0.24 at $372.73, with 57,146,325 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MSFT is in the "buy range".



Coeur Mining, Inc. (CDE) is +0.041 at $16.06, with 50,449,091 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CDE is in the "buy range".



Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is +0.73 at $338.12, with 40,265,010 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GOOGL is in the "buy range".



Hecla Mining Company (HL) is +0.1 at $15.64, with 33,503,645 shares traded. HL's current last sale is 65.17% of the target price of $24.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +0.18 at $192.71, with 32,879,534 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) is -0.01 at $4.36, with 31,382,153 shares traded. OPEN's current last sale is 109% of the target price of $4.



AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) is -0.35 at $253.00, with 23,983,323 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) is +0.34 at $49.65, with 19,732,547 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for IONQ is in the "buy range".



Clarivate Plc (CLVT) is -0.04 at $2.09, with 19,695,067 shares traded. CLVT's current last sale is 72.7% of the target price of $2.875.



Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) is -0.2 at $76.00, with 18,565,016 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for UBER is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.