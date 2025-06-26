After-Hours
VALE

After Hours Most Active for Jun 26, 2025 : VALE, NVDA, GTM, QXO, AVGO, NKE, T, AAPL, CSCO, XOM, AMZN, NU

June 26, 2025 — 04:29 pm EDT

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -7.4 to 22,439.89. The total After hours volume is currently 109,422,946 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:

VALE S.A. (VALE) is -0.07 at $9.40, with 19,585,107 shares traded. VALE's current last sale is 78.33% of the target price of $12.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -0.19 at $154.83, with 3,824,335 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 9 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jul 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.93. , following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (GTM) is unchanged at $9.92, with 3,274,707 shares traded. GTM's current last sale is 90.18% of the target price of $11.

QXO, Inc. (QXO) is unchanged at $21.72, with 3,235,971 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for QXO is in the "strong buy range".

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) is -0.16 at $270.01, with 3,158,341 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jul 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.76. , following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.

Nike, Inc. (NKE) is -0.17 at $62.37, with 3,101,808 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending May 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.12. NKE's current last sale is 89.1% of the target price of $70.

AT&T Inc. (T) is unchanged at $28.00, with 2,587,409 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for T is in the "buy range".

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.1 at $200.90, with 2,509,784 shares traded. AAPL's current last sale is 85.49% of the target price of $235.

Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is unchanged at $68.95, with 2,306,089 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is unchanged at $109.99, with 2,221,040 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for XOM is in the "buy range".

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is +0.0099 at $217.13, with 2,109,433 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) is -0.09 at $13.30, with 2,094,700 shares traded. NU's current last sale is 83.13% of the target price of $16.

