After-Hours
CPNG

After Hours Most Active for Jun 25, 2026 : CPNG, HTZ, NVDA, SLB, AMZN, GOOG, INFY, NKE, BMY, SMCI, AAPL, ACN

June 25, 2026 — 07:59 pm EDT

Written by NASDAQ.com->

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -116.18 to 29,002.06. The total After hours volume is currently 300,033,236 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:

Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) is unchanged at $17.06, with 14,133,932 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CPNG is in the "buy range".

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (HTZ) is +0.04 at $2.72, with 13,403,347 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for HTZ is 10.387382; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -0.97 at $194.77, with 11,582,806 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".

SLB Limited (SLB) is unchanged at $47.42, with 9,610,832 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SLB is in the "buy range".

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is unchanged at $227.01, with 6,775,248 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) is -0.9 at $341.29, with 6,310,195 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GOOG is in the "buy range".

Infosys Limited (INFY) is +0.11 at $10.68, with 6,243,587 shares traded. INFY's current last sale is 77.39% of the target price of $13.8.

Nike, Inc. (NKE) is -0.06 at $40.84, with 5,687,794 shares traded.NKE is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 6/30/2026, for the fiscal quarter ending May2026. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.11 per share, which represents a 14 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is +0.21 at $55.60, with 5,450,557 shares traded. BMY's current last sale is 88.25% of the target price of $63.

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) is -0.1998 at $31.48, with 5,139,624 shares traded. SMCI's current last sale is 88.68% of the target price of $35.5.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +1.1 at $276.25, with 5,064,166 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".

Accenture plc (ACN) is +0.56 at $126.38, with 3,935,096 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending May 2027. The consensus EPS forecast is $3.91. ACN's current last sale is 69.25% of the target price of $182.5.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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After-Hours
Nasdaq N
NASDAQ.com Contributor
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Stocks mentioned

CPNG
HTZ
NVDA
SLB
AMZN
GOOG
INFY
NKE
BMY
SMCI
AAPL

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