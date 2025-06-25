After Hours Most Active for Jun 25, 2025 : SNAP, MU, PLTR, NVDA, QQQ, NEE, F, CHWY, AMZN, RTX, IGF, XOM

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 10.96 to 22,248.7. The total After hours volume is currently 126,388,794 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Snap Inc. (SNAP) is +0.01 at $8.04, with 9,427,998 shares traded. SNAP's current last sale is 89.33% of the target price of $9.



Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) is +4.85 at $132.10, with 5,844,912 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Micron to Unveil Memory Design Center in Atlanta



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is -0.29 at $142.61, with 4,682,925 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 129.65% of the target price of $110.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +0.34 at $154.65, with 4,619,859 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 9 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jul 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.93. , following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -0.04 at $541.12, with 3,701,160 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) is -0.04 at $70.30, with 3,464,878 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NEE is in the "buy range".



Ford Motor Company (F) is -0.0102 at $10.47, with 3,426,347 shares traded. F's current last sale is 110.21% of the target price of $9.5.



Chewy, Inc. (CHWY) is -0.13 at $42.50, with 2,455,405 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jul 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.14. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CHWY is in the "buy range".



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is -0.09 at $211.90, with 2,416,161 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".



RTX Corporation (RTX) is unchanged at $141.38, with 2,330,087 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for RTX is in the "buy range".



iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is unchanged at $58.05, with 2,304,412 shares traded. This represents a 21.44% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is -0.07 at $108.30, with 2,166,980 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for XOM is in the "buy range".

