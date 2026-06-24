After Hours Most Active for Jun 24, 2026 : NVDA, MU, CMCSA, QQQ, TQQQ, INTC, T, NOK, PFE, NEE, SLB, NU

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 11.14 to 29,451.46. The total After hours volume is currently 421,824,832 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +1.66 at $200.66, with 24,391,258 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) is +165.45 at $1,213.96, with 17,044,991 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Aug 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $24.95. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MU is in the "buy range".



Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is -0.1339 at $22.51, with 14,032,844 shares traded. CMCSA's current last sale is 69.47% of the target price of $32.395.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +13.92 at $724.54, with 12,774,291 shares traded. This represents a 34.33% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +4.22 at $77.52, with 10,514,357 shares traded. This represents a 107.72% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Intel Corporation (INTC) is +7.04 at $138.69, with 8,441,065 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 140.09% of the target price of $99.



AT&T Inc. (T) is -0.05 at $22.32, with 4,954,181 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for T is in the "buy range".



Nokia Corporation (NOK) is +0.43 at $14.24, with 4,645,811 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NOK is in the "buy range".



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is +0.06 at $24.10, with 4,413,872 shares traded. PFE's current last sale is 86.07% of the target price of $28.



NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) is -0.12 at $87.50, with 3,762,247 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NEE is in the "buy range".



SLB Limited (SLB) is +0.09 at $46.70, with 3,718,150 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SLB is in the "buy range".



Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) is +0.03 at $12.49, with 3,416,971 shares traded. NU's current last sale is 69.39% of the target price of $18.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.