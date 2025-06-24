After Hours Most Active for Jun 24, 2025 : SNAP, NVDA, CMCSA, PLTR, INTC, SPR, AUR, RPRX, KVUE, MPW, GM, WMT

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -.81 to 22,189.71. The total After hours volume is currently 173,627,396 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Snap Inc. (SNAP) is unchanged at $8.32, with 14,501,942 shares traded. SNAP's current last sale is 92.44% of the target price of $9.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -0.19 at $147.71, with 8,221,382 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 9 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jul 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.93. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is unchanged at $35.21, with 6,346,209 shares traded. CMCSA's current last sale is 88.03% of the target price of $40.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is -0.2 at $143.03, with 5,332,721 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 130.03% of the target price of $110.



Intel Corporation (INTC) is unchanged at $22.55, with 4,723,943 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 107.38% of the target price of $21.



Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR) is unchanged at $37.01, with 4,679,937 shares traded. SPR's current last sale is 100.03% of the target price of $37.



Aurora Innovation, Inc. (AUR) is unchanged at $5.45, with 4,358,325 shares traded. AUR's current last sale is 45.42% of the target price of $12.



Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX) is unchanged at $36.14, with 4,280,447 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) is unchanged at $21.19, with 4,175,641 shares traded. KVUE's current last sale is 88.29% of the target price of $24.



Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) is +0.0195 at $4.52, with 4,051,989 shares traded. MPW's current last sale is 90.39% of the target price of $5.



General Motors Company (GM) is unchanged at $49.00, with 3,961,737 shares traded. GM's current last sale is 90.74% of the target price of $54.



Walmart Inc. (WMT) is unchanged at $98.00, with 3,905,395 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WMT is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.