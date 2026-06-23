After Hours Most Active for Jun 23, 2026 : PFE, NVDA, SLB, AMZN, PCG, CPNG, T, BMY, SMCI, AVGO, QQQ, NFLX

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 564.13 to 29,784.19. The total After hours volume is currently 328,625,898 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is +0.0226 at $24.74, with 17,783,102 shares traded. PFE's current last sale is 88.37% of the target price of $28.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +0.85 at $200.89, with 17,355,017 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



SLB Limited (SLB) is +0.21 at $48.00, with 15,855,595 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SLB is in the "buy range".



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is -0.49 at $233.62, with 11,165,694 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".



PG&E Corp (PCG) is unchanged at $16.77, with 9,898,865 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PCG is in the "buy range".



Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) is +0.02 at $17.53, with 9,578,628 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CPNG is in the "buy range".



AT&T Inc. (T) is +0.02 at $22.83, with 5,774,053 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for T is in the "buy range".



Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is +0.12 at $55.65, with 5,624,998 shares traded. BMY's current last sale is 88.33% of the target price of $63.



Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) is +0.27 at $33.59, with 5,338,076 shares traded. SMCI's current last sale is 98.79% of the target price of $34.



Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) is +1.45 at $381.60, with 5,151,210 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jul 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.84. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AVGO is in the "buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +2.39 at $716.04, with 4,794,206 shares traded. This represents a 33.52% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) is +0.2689 at $73.09, with 4,512,000 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NFLX is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.