After Hours Most Active for Jun 23, 2025 : APG, CMCSA, CSCO, INTC, PLTR, HPE, AUR, SBSW, T, NVDA, BABA, HIMS

June 23, 2025 — 04:24 pm EDT

Written by NASDAQ.com->

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -3.51 to 21,852.82. The total After hours volume is currently 142,212,405 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:

APi Group Corporation (APG) is unchanged at $50.84, with 13,417,759 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for APG is in the "buy range".

Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is unchanged at $34.59, with 10,555,661 shares traded. CMCSA's current last sale is 86.48% of the target price of $40.

Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is unchanged at $67.38, with 9,524,965 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.

Intel Corporation (INTC) is unchanged at $21.19, with 6,211,189 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 100.9% of the target price of $21.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is -0.12 at $139.80, with 5,723,089 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 127.09% of the target price of $110.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) is unchanged at $17.81, with 4,556,330 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for HPE is in the "buy range".

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (AUR) is +0.06 at $5.48, with 4,520,542 shares traded. AUR's current last sale is 45.67% of the target price of $12.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) is unchanged at $7.07, with 4,203,687 shares traded. SBSW's current last sale is 128.55% of the target price of $5.5.

AT&T Inc. (T) is -0.0099 at $28.19, with 4,114,275 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for T is in the "buy range".

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -0.1199 at $144.05, with 3,500,745 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 7 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jul 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.93. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is +0.11 at $113.20, with 3,105,164 shares traded. BABA's current last sale is 69.02% of the target price of $164.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) is -0.08 at $41.90, with 1,748,043 shares traded. HIMS's current last sale is 97.44% of the target price of $43.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

