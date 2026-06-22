After Hours Most Active for Jun 22, 2026 : KVUE, QQQ, SPCX, CMCSA, SLB, SMCI, NVDA, GRAB, T, PCG, UBER, DIS

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 80.26 to 29,427.53. The total After hours volume is currently 304,280,854 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) is +0.05 at $17.91, with 14,870,602 shares traded. KVUE's current last sale is 94.26% of the target price of $19.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -1.78 at $736.17, with 9,344,363 shares traded. This represents a 40.58% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SPCX) is +2.2 at $156.80, with 7,558,072 shares traded. SPCX's current last sale is 89.6% of the target price of $175.



Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is +0.1041 at $22.42, with 7,284,553 shares traded. CMCSA's current last sale is 69.22% of the target price of $32.395.



SLB Limited (SLB) is -0.15 at $47.80, with 7,084,483 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SLB is in the "buy range".



Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) is +0.8597 at $36.32, with 7,061,984 shares traded. SMCI's current last sale is 106.82% of the target price of $34.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -0.86 at $207.79, with 7,025,399 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) is -0.03 at $3.46, with 6,523,941 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GRAB is in the "buy range".



AT&T Inc. (T) is +0.01 at $22.11, with 6,477,875 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for T is in the "buy range".



PG&E Corp (PCG) is -0.12 at $16.51, with 4,793,716 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PCG is in the "buy range".



Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) is -0.03 at $71.40, with 4,149,447 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for UBER is in the "buy range".



Walt Disney Company (The) (DIS) is +0.177 at $102.63, with 3,812,607 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for DIS is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.