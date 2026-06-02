After-Hours
MRVL

After Hours Most Active for Jun 2, 2026 : MRVL, NVDA, NOK, BB, GTLB, PANW, WMT, SNAP, F, NU, INTC, T

June 02, 2026 — 07:59 pm EDT

Written by NASDAQ.com->

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -154 to 30,417.24. The total After hours volume is currently 280,649,708 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:

Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL) is +28.04 at $318.83, with 12,999,434 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -1.0287 at $221.79, with 11,079,129 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".

Nokia Corporation (NOK) is -0.17 at $16.68, with 8,570,012 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NOK is in the "buy range".

BlackBerry Limited (BB) is +0.88 at $11.20, with 8,135,176 shares traded. BB's current last sale is 229.74% of the target price of $4.875.

GitLab Inc. (GTLB) is -1.79 at $30.03, with 6,217,492 shares traded. GTLB's current last sale is 107.25% of the target price of $28.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) is -9.43 at $287.75, with 6,081,389 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PANW is in the "buy range".

Walmart Inc. (WMT) is -0.16 at $112.90, with 6,024,205 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jul 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.74. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WMT is in the "buy range".

Snap Inc. (SNAP) is unchanged at $5.76, with 5,435,883 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.01. SNAP's current last sale is 82.29% of the target price of $7.

Ford Motor Company (F) is +0.01 at $16.16, with 4,776,436 shares traded. F's current last sale is 121.96% of the target price of $13.25.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) is -0.04 at $11.89, with 4,668,820 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NU is in the "buy range".

Intel Corporation (INTC) is -1.785 at $106.15, with 4,520,381 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 129.45% of the target price of $82.

AT&T Inc. (T) is -0.04 at $24.60, with 4,403,042 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for T is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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After-Hours
Nasdaq N
NASDAQ.com Contributor
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Stocks mentioned

MRVL
NVDA
NOK
BB
GTLB
PANW
WMT
SNAP
F
NU
INTC

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