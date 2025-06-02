After Hours Most Active for Jun 2, 2025 : NVDA, VCLT, OWL, F, GRAB, INTC, GOOG, PLTR, KMI, PFE, PATH, TJX

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 22.8 to 21,514.55. The total After hours volume is currently 119,222,619 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +0.26 at $137.64, with 21,552,103 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jul 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.3. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCLT) is -0.17 at $73.14, with 6,771,500 shares traded. This represents a 3.58% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL) is unchanged at $18.55, with 4,245,190 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for OWL is in the "buy range".



Ford Motor Company (F) is +0.01 at $9.99, with 3,824,463 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.32. F's current last sale is 111% of the target price of $9.



Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) is -0.0175 at $4.83, with 3,404,636 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GRAB is in the "buy range".



Intel Corporation (INTC) is unchanged at $19.74, with 2,870,924 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 94% of the target price of $21.



Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) is +0.19 at $170.56, with 2,851,313 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GOOG is in the "buy range".



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is -0.02 at $132.02, with 2,522,429 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.09. PLTR's current last sale is 134.71% of the target price of $98.



Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) is +0.03 at $28.68, with 2,399,427 shares traded. KMI's current last sale is 92.52% of the target price of $31.



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is -0.1 at $23.36, with 2,338,785 shares traded. PFE's current last sale is 86.52% of the target price of $27.



UiPath, Inc. (PATH) is +0.01 at $12.50, with 1,763,906 shares traded. PATH's current last sale is 89.29% of the target price of $14.



TJX Companies, Inc. (The) (TJX) is +0.17 at $128.60, with 1,573,037 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TJX is in the "buy range".

