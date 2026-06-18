After Hours Most Active for Jun 18, 2026 : MRVL, NVDA, CDE, FLEX, INTC, RKLB, PFE, SPCX, NU, CRM, BAC, SUNB

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 6.58 to 30,353.66. The total After hours volume is currently 1,148,279,319 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL) is +2.9884 at $313.57, with 65,776,631 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 9 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Oct 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.83. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MRVL is in the "buy range".



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -0.36 at $210.33, with 43,396,871 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jul 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.99. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Coeur Mining, Inc. (CDE) is -0.04 at $17.47, with 42,699,326 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CDE is in the "buy range".



Flex Ltd. (FLEX) is +1.354 at $148.96, with 32,550,732 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for FLEX is in the "buy range".



Intel Corporation (INTC) is +0.17 at $134.16, with 22,651,014 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Rocket Lab Corporation (RKLB) is -1.0414 at $106.20, with 20,217,471 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for RKLB is in the "buy range".



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is +0.04 at $25.25, with 17,636,283 shares traded. PFE's current last sale is 90.18% of the target price of $28.



Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SPCX) is -3.4 at $181.60, with 17,234,752 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SPCX is in the "buy range".



Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) is +0.03 at $12.74, with 16,643,556 shares traded. NU's current last sale is 70.78% of the target price of $18.



Salesforce, Inc. (CRM) is +0.4701 at $152.25, with 14,868,436 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jul 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.35. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CRM is in the "buy range".



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is +0.02 at $56.22, with 14,284,026 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BAC is in the "buy range".



Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. (SUNB) is unchanged at $86.06, with 12,237,226 shares traded.SUNB is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 6/23/2026, for the fiscal quarter ending Apr2026. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.73 per share, which represents a 99,900 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.