After Hours Most Active for Jun 18, 2025 : NVDA, GOOG, AMZN, HPE, AUR, INTC, AAPL, MRK, IPG, PM, SLB, JNJ

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 12.69 to 21,732.38. The total After hours volume is currently 130,029,937 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -0.2492 at $145.23, with 7,607,345 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jul 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.94. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) is +0.8794 at $174.86, with 5,219,253 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GOOG is in the "buy range".



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is +0.49 at $213.01, with 4,964,081 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".



Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) is +0.06 at $17.84, with 4,861,988 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for HPE is in the "buy range".



Aurora Innovation, Inc. (AUR) is +0.02 at $5.35, with 4,365,320 shares traded. AUR's current last sale is 44.58% of the target price of $12.



Intel Corporation (INTC) is -0.01 at $21.48, with 4,276,451 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 102.29% of the target price of $21.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.0418 at $196.54, with 3,557,015 shares traded. AAPL's current last sale is 83.63% of the target price of $235.



Merck & Company, Inc. (MRK) is unchanged at $79.29, with 2,236,050 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MRK is in the "buy range".



Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (IPG) is unchanged at $23.08, with 2,119,890 shares traded. IPG's current last sale is 72.13% of the target price of $32.



Philip Morris International Inc (PM) is unchanged at $182.61, with 1,816,426 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PM is in the "buy range".



Schlumberger N.V. (SLB) is +0.3 at $36.15, with 1,684,096 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SLB is in the "buy range".



Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is +0.2984 at $151.03, with 1,668,163 shares traded. JNJ's current last sale is 89.37% of the target price of $169.

