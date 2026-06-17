After Hours Most Active for Jun 17, 2026 : INFY, NXE, NVDA, APLD, AVGO, PCG, QQQ, SPCX, GM, VZ, TU, INTC

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 12.02 to 30,418.21. The total After hours volume is currently 312,925,035 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Infosys Limited (INFY) is +0.1401 at $11.84, with 11,421,011 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Nexgen Energy Ltd. (NXE) is -0.09 at $10.40, with 10,464,570 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NXE is in the "buy range".



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +1.65 at $206.30, with 10,113,834 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 10 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jul 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.99. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Applied Digital Corporation (APLD) is +0.92 at $46.49, with 8,994,243 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for APLD is in the "buy range".



Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) is +5.6 at $398.50, with 8,688,650 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jul 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.84. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AVGO is in the "buy range".



PG&E Corp (PCG) is -0.01 at $16.43, with 6,044,693 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PCG is in the "buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +7.42 at $729.93, with 5,808,477 shares traded. This represents a 39.39% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SPCX) is +3.35 at $195.17, with 5,331,557 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SPCX is in the "buy range".



General Motors Company (GM) is +0.22 at $79.80, with 4,675,861 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GM is in the "buy range".



Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is unchanged at $45.84, with 4,672,378 shares traded. VZ's current last sale is 88.15% of the target price of $52.



TELUS Corporation (TU) is +0.04 at $11.70, with 4,591,535 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Intel Corporation (INTC) is +3.2399 at $124.34, with 4,324,607 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.