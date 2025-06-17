After Hours Most Active for Jun 17, 2025 : GRAB, NVDA, T, AUR, IBIT, F, PM, KDP, UBER, GOOG, HIMS, KVUE

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -3.69 to 21,715.39. The total After hours volume is currently 141,845,751 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) is -0.0097 at $4.79, with 41,626,122 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GRAB is in the "buy range".



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -0.02 at $144.10, with 4,925,737 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jul 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.94. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



AT&T Inc. (T) is unchanged at $27.65, with 4,354,635 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for T is in the "buy range".



Aurora Innovation, Inc. (AUR) is +0.04 at $5.39, with 4,025,601 shares traded. AUR's current last sale is 44.92% of the target price of $12.



iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) is -0.11 at $59.39, with 4,022,547 shares traded. This represents a 110.38% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Ford Motor Company (F) is unchanged at $10.42, with 3,351,822 shares traded. F's current last sale is 109.68% of the target price of $9.5.



Philip Morris International Inc (PM) is unchanged at $183.46, with 2,689,941 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PM is in the "buy range".



Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) is unchanged at $32.87, with 2,460,913 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KDP is in the "buy range".



Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) is -0.04 at $84.72, with 2,351,447 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for UBER is in the "buy range".



Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) is -0.08 at $177.15, with 2,091,327 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GOOG is in the "buy range".



Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) is -0.487 at $58.75, with 2,078,778 shares traded. HIMS's current last sale is 136.63% of the target price of $43.



Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) is unchanged at $21.44, with 2,061,524 shares traded. KVUE's current last sale is 89.33% of the target price of $24.

