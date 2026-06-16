After Hours Most Active for Jun 16, 2026 : GRAB, SPCX, NVDA, INFY, BMBL, NU, SNAP, CTMX, HST, NOK, CDE, XOM

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 131.97 to 29,802.92. The total After hours volume is currently 274,724,859 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) is +0.0087 at $3.50, with 14,690,839 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GRAB is in the "buy range".



Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SPCX) is +4.15 at $205.95, with 10,752,515 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SPCX is in the "buy range".



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +0.14 at $207.55, with 8,028,937 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 10 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jul 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.99. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Infosys Limited (INFY) is +0.0201 at $11.99, with 7,512,168 shares traded. INFY's current last sale is 85.64% of the target price of $14.



Bumble Inc. (BMBL) is +0.07 at $3.13, with 7,507,348 shares traded. BMBL's current last sale is 73.65% of the target price of $4.25.



Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) is -0.02 at $12.70, with 7,242,007 shares traded. NU's current last sale is 70.56% of the target price of $18.



Snap Inc. (SNAP) is +0.04 at $5.20, with 5,871,568 shares traded. SNAP's current last sale is 74.29% of the target price of $7.



CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (CTMX) is +0.01 at $2.94, with 4,727,803 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for CTMX is 9.307427; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (HST) is -0.0177 at $24.88, with 4,285,739 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for HST is in the "buy range".



Nokia Corporation (NOK) is +0.0297 at $14.01, with 2,256,850 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NOK is in the "buy range".



Coeur Mining, Inc. (CDE) is +0.15 at $18.94, with 2,216,746 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CDE is in the "buy range".



Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is -0.0698 at $141.79, with 2,169,307 shares traded. XOM's current last sale is 82.92% of the target price of $171.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.