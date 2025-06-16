After Hours Most Active for Jun 16, 2025 : HPP, T, DYN, PLTR, KVUE, HPE, NVDA, GME, AAPL, GRAB, DWSN, WFC

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -15.67 to 21,921.9. The total After hours volume is currently 122,781,121 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (HPP) is -0.001 at $2.75, with 10,069,684 shares traded. HPP's current last sale is 91.63% of the target price of $3.



AT&T Inc. (T) is -0.0874 at $27.88, with 6,278,875 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for T is in the "buy range".



Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (DYN) is +0.18 at $14.00, with 5,163,087 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for DYN is 17.999984; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +0.09 at $141.50, with 3,426,048 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 128.64% of the target price of $110.



Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) is unchanged at $21.65, with 3,396,673 shares traded. KVUE's current last sale is 90.21% of the target price of $24.



Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) is unchanged at $18.24, with 3,386,322 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for HPE is in the "buy range".



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -0.1 at $144.59, with 3,174,620 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jul 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.94. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



GameStop Corporation (GME) is -0.1103 at $23.21, with 2,874,815 shares traded. GME's current last sale is 171.92% of the target price of $13.5.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.52 at $197.90, with 2,807,174 shares traded. AAPL's current last sale is 84.21% of the target price of $235.



Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) is +0.02 at $4.73, with 2,580,818 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GRAB is in the "buy range".



Dawson Geophysical Company (DWSN) is +0.12 at $3.02, with 2,521,711 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for DWSN is 13.126113; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is unchanged at $73.15, with 1,964,540 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WFC is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.