After Hours Most Active for Jun 15, 2026 : NVDA, SPCX, INTC, NOK, AVGO, CPNG, AAPL, AMD, KO, NU, BAC, T

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 4.47 to 29,972.6. The total After hours volume is currently 311,854,431 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -0.518 at $211.93, with 20,266,730 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 10 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jul 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.99. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SPCX) is +6.7101 at $199.21, with 14,876,519 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Intel Corporation (INTC) is -1.8839 at $125.98, with 10,003,994 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 139.97% of the target price of $90.



Nokia Corporation (NOK) is -0.04 at $14.78, with 7,120,681 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NOK is in the "buy range".



Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) is +0.88 at $394.82, with 7,024,773 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 7 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jul 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.84. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AVGO is in the "buy range".



Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) is unchanged at $17.13, with 6,287,122 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CPNG is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.12 at $296.30, with 5,796,757 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is -0.692 at $546.57, with 4,738,716 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMD is in the "buy range".



Coca-Cola Company (The) (KO) is +0.09 at $81.00, with 4,451,538 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KO is in the "buy range".



Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) is -0.02 at $12.41, with 4,224,422 shares traded. NU's current last sale is 68.94% of the target price of $18.



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is +0.015 at $55.89, with 3,973,588 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BAC is in the "buy range".



AT&T Inc. (T) is +0.0099 at $23.30, with 3,611,852 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for T is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.