After Hours Most Active for Jun 13, 2025 : BEKE, BBD, WDC, GRAB, PLTR, IBIT, BHC, T, JCI, NVDA, INTC, F

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 8.93 to 21,639.97. The total After hours volume is currently 108,856,599 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



KE Holdings Inc (BEKE) is unchanged at $18.47, with 14,548,912 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BEKE is in the "strong buy range".



Banco Bradesco Sa (BBD) is unchanged at $2.98, with 10,035,458 shares traded. BBD's current last sale is 99.33% of the target price of $3.



Western Digital Corporation (WDC) is unchanged at $55.70, with 6,362,276 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WDC is in the "buy range".



Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) is -0.01 at $4.56, with 4,763,541 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GRAB is in the "buy range".



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is -0.2 at $137.20, with 4,473,747 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 140% of the target price of $98.



iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) is +0.07 at $59.81, with 3,820,541 shares traded. This represents a 111.87% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC) is unchanged at $5.98, with 3,529,094 shares traded. BHC's current last sale is 85.43% of the target price of $7.



AT&T Inc. (T) is +0.07 at $28.26, with 3,506,407 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for T is in the "buy range".



Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) is +0.83 at $102.80, with 3,222,474 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for JCI is in the "buy range".



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -0.0599 at $141.91, with 3,154,515 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jul 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.94. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Intel Corporation (INTC) is unchanged at $20.14, with 3,033,113 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 95.9% of the target price of $21.



Ford Motor Company (F) is unchanged at $10.43, with 2,947,303 shares traded. F's current last sale is 109.79% of the target price of $9.5.

