After Hours Most Active for Jun 12, 2026 : SPCX, IONQ, NVDA, CPNG, AVGO, TME, INTC, TRLV, SOMN, F, AUR, NFLX

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -34.82 to 30,509.1. The total After hours volume is currently 202,015,871 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SPCX) is +5.9 at $166.85, with 17,984,570 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) is +0.58 at $58.43, with 7,335,934 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for IONQ is in the "buy range".



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +0.2299 at $205.42, with 7,018,611 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 10 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jul 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.99. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) is -0.11 at $16.71, with 6,799,730 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CPNG is in the "buy range".



Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) is +0.5 at $382.57, with 5,459,147 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 7 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jul 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.84. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AVGO is in the "buy range".



Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) is -0.01 at $9.21, with 5,457,043 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TME is in the "buy range".



Intel Corporation (INTC) is +0.82 at $125.39, with 5,192,709 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 151.07% of the target price of $83.



Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (TRLV) is -0.05 at $10.30, with 5,017,277 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Southern Company (The) (SOMN) is +0.3055 at $49.51, with 4,947,000 shares traded.



Ford Motor Company (F) is -0.0003 at $14.84, with 4,935,111 shares traded. F's current last sale is 107.93% of the target price of $13.75.



Aurora Innovation, Inc. (AUR) is +0.1096 at $6.24, with 4,055,236 shares traded. AUR's current last sale is 49.92% of the target price of $12.5.



Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) is +0.04 at $80.38, with 3,673,099 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NFLX is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.