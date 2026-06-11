After Hours Most Active for Jun 11, 2026 : NVDA, SPCE, INTC, AVGO, SMCI, NU, AUR, CPNG, HAL, RDW, ADBG, UBER

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 22.03 to 29,657.98. The total After hours volume is currently 270,457,008 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +1.092 at $205.96, with 14,227,881 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 10 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jul 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.99. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE) is +0.76 at $6.49, with 10,409,781 shares traded. SPCE's current last sale is 216.33% of the target price of $3.



Intel Corporation (INTC) is +1.552 at $118.51, with 9,026,713 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 142.79% of the target price of $83.



Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) is -0.17 at $385.40, with 7,907,827 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jul 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.84. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AVGO is in the "buy range".



Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) is -0.09 at $31.88, with 7,893,053 shares traded. SMCI's current last sale is 93.76% of the target price of $34.



Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) is -0.0202 at $12.07, with 6,148,577 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NU is in the "buy range".



Aurora Innovation, Inc. (AUR) is +0.03 at $6.00, with 5,840,708 shares traded. AUR's current last sale is 48% of the target price of $12.5.



Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) is -0.04 at $17.21, with 5,799,851 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CPNG is in the "buy range".



Halliburton Company (HAL) is -0.32 at $39.44, with 5,763,380 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for HAL is in the "buy range".



Redwire Corporation (RDW) is +1.84 at $18.93, with 5,468,982 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for RDW is in the "buy range".



Leverage Shares 2X Long ADBE Daily ETF (ADBG) is -0.365 at $3.10, with 5,038,444 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) is +0.02 at $69.57, with 4,369,630 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for UBER is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.