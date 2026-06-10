After Hours Most Active for Jun 10, 2026 : ORCL, NVDA, HBAN, F, DAIC, SMCI, SIRI, CPNG, QQQ, PFE, NOK, RIG

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -69.54 to 29,376.64. The total After hours volume is currently 269,249,623 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Oracle Corporation (ORCL) is -20.37 at $180.89, with 14,535,100 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ORCL is in the "buy range".



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -1.235 at $199.19, with 11,410,478 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 10 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jul 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.99. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) is unchanged at $16.84, with 9,774,520 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for HBAN is in the "buy range".



Ford Motor Company (F) is -0.01 at $14.29, with 8,770,136 shares traded. F's current last sale is 107.85% of the target price of $13.25.



CID HoldCo, Inc. (DAIC) is +0.28 at $2.13, with 7,805,894 shares traded.



Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) is -0.54 at $28.73, with 7,495,383 shares traded. SMCI's current last sale is 84.5% of the target price of $34.



SiriusXM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) is -0.02 at $27.57, with 7,011,047 shares traded. SIRI's current last sale is 106.04% of the target price of $26.



Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) is unchanged at $15.12, with 6,127,852 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CPNG is in the "buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -3.96 at $689.73, with 5,018,425 shares traded. This represents a 31.72% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is unchanged at $25.60, with 3,097,826 shares traded. PFE's current last sale is 91.43% of the target price of $28.



Nokia Corporation (NOK) is -0.31 at $13.09, with 2,744,032 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NOK is in the "buy range".



Transocean Ltd. (RIG) is +0.02 at $6.03, with 2,707,857 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.04. RIG's current last sale is 101.34% of the target price of $5.95.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.