After Hours Most Active for Jun 10, 2025 : PDBC, ADT, NVDA, AVGO, GOOGL, T, INTC, PLTR, BN, WMT, BAC, CNH

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -14.74 to 21,927.18. The total After hours volume is currently 170,013,863 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ET (PDBC) is -0.15 at $12.80, with 11,010,387 shares traded. This represents a 6.53% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ADT Inc. (ADT) is unchanged at $8.34, with 9,450,182 shares traded. ADT's current last sale is 92.67% of the target price of $9.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +0.1901 at $144.15, with 8,801,472 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jul 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.94. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) is -0.6486 at $243.98, with 7,371,169 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AVGO is in the "buy range".



Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is +0.09 at $178.69, with 6,354,037 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GOOGL is in the "buy range".



AT&T Inc. (T) is +0.0085 at $28.43, with 5,041,077 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for T is in the "buy range".



Intel Corporation (INTC) is +0.07 at $22.15, with 4,282,061 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 105.48% of the target price of $21.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is -0.1201 at $132.69, with 4,080,749 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 135.4% of the target price of $98.



Brookfield Corporation (BN) is unchanged at $59.08, with 3,822,493 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BN is in the "buy range".



Walmart Inc. (WMT) is -0.1749 at $97.15, with 3,707,032 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 7 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jul 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.72. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WMT is in the "buy range".



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is unchanged at $45.09, with 3,548,981 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BAC is in the "buy range".



CNH Industrial N.V. (CNH) is unchanged at $12.88, with 3,487,814 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CNH is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.