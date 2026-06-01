After Hours Most Active for Jun 1, 2026 : HPE, NU, NVDA, GOOGL, EPAM, ABVX, MSFT, NOK, AAPL, BAC, BMY, CRWV

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 39.08 to 30,699.68. The total After hours volume is currently 250,122,931 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) is +13.178 at $60.18, with 34,757,113 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) is -0.65 at $12.34, with 26,970,860 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NU is in the "buy range".



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -0.39 at $223.97, with 15,676,238 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is -2.71 at $373.66, with 8,662,369 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GOOGL is in the "buy range".



EPAM Systems, Inc. (EPAM) is +3.05 at $111.81, with 7,689,194 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.82. EPAM's current last sale is 76.32% of the target price of $146.5.



Abivax SA (ABVX) is -32.68 at $97.01, with 6,786,132 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ABVX is in the "buy range".



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is -8.13 at $452.39, with 5,982,412 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MSFT is in the "buy range".



Nokia Corporation (NOK) is +0.05 at $16.30, with 5,632,823 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -1.06 at $305.25, with 4,728,993 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is -0.06 at $51.45, with 4,681,290 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BAC is in the "buy range".



Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is +0.0498 at $55.00, with 4,663,795 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.56. BMY's current last sale is 87.3% of the target price of $63.



CoreWeave, Inc. (CRWV) is +1.53 at $126.35, with 4,287,699 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.73. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CRWV is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.