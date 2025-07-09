After Hours Most Active for Jul 9, 2025 : INTC, NVDA, CSCO, ETWO, PG, FUN, BAC, AAPL, KVUE, T, GRAB, ARRY

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -13.8 to 22,851.11. The total After hours volume is currently 121,316,191 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Intel Corporation (INTC) is -0.01 at $23.43, with 8,009,729 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 111.57% of the target price of $21.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -0.01 at $162.87, with 7,976,390 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is unchanged at $69.27, with 7,593,938 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CSCO is in the "buy range".



E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (ETWO) is unchanged at $3.25, with 4,432,038 shares traded.ETWO is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 7/10/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending May2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.04 per share, which represents a 4 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Procter & Gamble Company (The) (PG) is +0.01 at $157.53, with 4,385,444 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PG is in the "buy range".



Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (FUN) is unchanged at $31.88, with 3,512,186 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for FUN is in the "buy range".



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is unchanged at $46.84, with 2,970,902 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.94. BAC is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 7/16/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.86 per share, which represents a 83 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.3383 at $210.80, with 2,867,332 shares traded. AAPL's current last sale is 89.7% of the target price of $235.



Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) is unchanged at $20.76, with 2,671,483 shares traded. KVUE's current last sale is 86.5% of the target price of $24.



AT&T Inc. (T) is +0.0218 at $28.12, with 2,495,738 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for T is in the "buy range".



Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) is -0.0098 at $4.98, with 2,266,679 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GRAB is in the "buy range".



Array Technologies, Inc. (ARRY) is unchanged at $7.70, with 1,858,056 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ARRY is in the "buy range".

