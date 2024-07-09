After Hours Most Active for Jul 9, 2024 : CMCSA, PFE, NVDA, BMY, ET, VZ, LUV, GS, INTC, CSCO, SABR, IEI

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 10.22 to 20,463.24. The total After hours volume is currently 89,679,311 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is unchanged at $37.51, with 4,164,833 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CMCSA is in the "buy range".



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is -0.0198 at $27.70, with 4,031,607 shares traded. PFE's current last sale is 86.56% of the target price of $32.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -0.14 at $131.24, with 3,820,330 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jul 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.59. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is unchanged at $40.86, with 3,534,203 shares traded. BMY's current last sale is 76.37% of the target price of $53.5.



Energy Transfer L.P. (ET) is +0.01 at $16.13, with 3,035,070 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ET is in the "buy range".



Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is +0.08 at $41.38, with 2,734,066 shares traded. VZ's current last sale is 91.45% of the target price of $45.25.



Southwest Airlines Company (LUV) is unchanged at $27.47, with 2,155,809 shares traded. LUV's current last sale is 98.81% of the target price of $27.8.



Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) (GS) is +0.17 at $473.00, with 2,066,811 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $8.37. GS is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 7/15/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 8.7 per share, which represents a 308 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Intel Corporation (INTC) is -0.02 at $34.57, with 2,051,728 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 93.43% of the target price of $37.



Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is unchanged at $45.80, with 1,945,838 shares traded. CSCO's current last sale is 86.42% of the target price of $53.



Sabre Corporation (SABR) is unchanged at $2.95, with 1,724,114 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for SABR is 8.798117; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI) is -0.006 at $115.80, with 1,571,488 shares traded. This represents a 3.91% increase from its 52 Week Low.

