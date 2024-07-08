After Hours Most Active for Jul 8, 2024 : SW, NVDA, EVH, CMCSA, RTX, AAPL, ZAPP, CNH, AMZN, BAC, T, CSCO

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 7.55 to 20,447.09. The total After hours volume is currently 100,941,532 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Smurfit WestRock plc (SW) is unchanged at $46.22, with 21,433,579 shares traded.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -0.1 at $128.10, with 5,467,107 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 7 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jul 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.59. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Evolent Health, Inc (EVH) is unchanged at $19.58, with 5,037,121 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for EVH is in the "buy range".



Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is +0.03 at $37.36, with 3,956,866 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CMCSA is in the "buy range".



RTX Corporation (RTX) is unchanged at $100.10, with 3,244,550 shares traded. RTX's current last sale is 95.33% of the target price of $105.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.1891 at $227.63, with 2,925,632 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (ZAPP) is +2.01 at $11.25, with 2,780,152 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ZAPP is in the "strong buy range".



CNH Industrial N.V. (CNH) is unchanged at $9.67, with 2,609,977 shares traded. CNH's current last sale is 64.47% of the target price of $15.



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is +0.03 at $199.32, with 2,598,387 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is +0.03 at $40.65, with 2,561,848 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.81. BAC's current last sale is 101.63% of the target price of $40.



AT&T Inc. (T) is unchanged at $18.81, with 2,248,576 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for T is in the "buy range".



Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is +0.05 at $46.11, with 2,005,672 shares traded. CSCO's current last sale is 87% of the target price of $53.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.