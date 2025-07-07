After Hours Most Active for Jul 7, 2025 : WOLF, CSCO, MRK, KO, NVDA, FCX, CSX, ABBV, XOM, CMCSA, AAPL, CORZ

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -28.21 to 22,657.36. The total After hours volume is currently 97,780,723 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Wolfspeed, Inc. (WOLF) is -0.14 at $2.17, with 9,734,629 shares traded. WOLF's current last sale is 31% of the target price of $7.



Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is unchanged at $68.93, with 8,041,576 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CSCO is in the "buy range".



Merck & Company, Inc. (MRK) is unchanged at $80.90, with 5,776,133 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MRK is in the "buy range".



Coca-Cola Company (The) (KO) is unchanged at $71.01, with 4,799,864 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KO is in the "buy range".



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -0.0506 at $158.19, with 4,208,183 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Freeport-McMoran, Inc. (FCX) is unchanged at $45.13, with 4,017,741 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for FCX is in the "buy range".



CSX Corporation (CSX) is +0.06 at $33.11, with 3,882,080 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CSX is in the "buy range".



AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) is unchanged at $187.63, with 3,840,071 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ABBV is in the "buy range".



Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is -0.27 at $110.84, with 3,020,010 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for XOM is in the "buy range".



Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is -0.01 at $35.43, with 2,255,004 shares traded. CMCSA's current last sale is 90.85% of the target price of $39.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.17 at $210.12, with 2,248,669 shares traded. AAPL's current last sale is 89.41% of the target price of $235.



Core Scientific, Inc. (CORZ) is +0.04 at $14.87, with 2,184,315 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CORZ is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.