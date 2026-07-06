After Hours Most Active for Jul 6, 2026 : SPCX, T, NVDA, CMCSA, GRAB, KVUE, FCX, NFLX, KDP, PCG, GM, KO

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 12.81 to 29,185.83. The total After hours volume is currently 304,259,305 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SPCX) is -2.8 at $157.62, with 34,630,121 shares traded. SPCX's current last sale is 91.37% of the target price of $172.5.



AT&T Inc. (T) is +0.0101 at $20.59, with 17,019,190 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for T is in the "buy range".



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -0.85 at $194.70, with 12,395,060 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is +0.035 at $23.42, with 10,921,594 shares traded. CMCSA's current last sale is 73.17% of the target price of $32.



Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) is -0.0093 at $3.84, with 10,056,219 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GRAB is in the "buy range".



Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) is +0.09 at $19.65, with 9,249,985 shares traded. KVUE's current last sale is 103.42% of the target price of $19.



Freeport-McMoran, Inc. (FCX) is +0.1481 at $61.15, with 7,078,805 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for FCX is in the "buy range".



Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) is +0.12 at $76.14, with 6,918,651 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NFLX is in the "buy range".



Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) is +0.1 at $31.85, with 4,960,932 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KDP is in the "buy range".



PG&E Corp (PCG) is -0.05 at $16.77, with 4,646,671 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PCG is in the "buy range".



General Motors Company (GM) is +0.11 at $77.96, with 4,190,633 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GM is in the "buy range".



Coca-Cola Company (The) (KO) is +0.12 at $83.08, with 4,147,485 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KO is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.