After Hours Most Active for Jul 6, 2026 : SPCX, NVDA, GRAB, CMCSA, RXRX, AAPL

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 1.97 to 29,699.84. The total After hours volume is currently 193,701,305 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SPCX) is -1.83 at $158.59, with 31,329,930 shares traded. SPCX's current last sale is 91.94% of the target price of $172.5.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -0.1 at $195.45, with 9,791,084 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) is unchanged at $3.85, with 8,575,576 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GRAB is in the "buy range".



Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is +0.0161 at $23.40, with 8,101,888 shares traded. CMCSA's current last sale is 73.11% of the target price of $32.



Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RXRX) is +0.0026 at $3.96, with 4,131,655 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for RXRX is 8.361912; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.0468 at $312.61, with 4,112,218 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.