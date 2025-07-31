After Hours Most Active for Jul 31, 2025 : KVUE, AMCR, CAG, SNAP, T, CPNG

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -5.21 to 23,212.91. The total After hours volume is currently 329,322,048 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) is unchanged at $21.44, with 6,258,922 shares traded.KVUE is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/7/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.28 per share, which represents a 32 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Amcor plc (AMCR) is unchanged at $9.35, with 5,779,686 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMCR is in the "buy range".



ConAgra Brands, Inc. (CAG) is unchanged at $18.26, with 4,503,547 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Snap Inc. (SNAP) is +0.01 at $9.44, with 4,238,999 shares traded.SNAP is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/5/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.16 per share, which represents a -13 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



AT&T Inc. (T) is unchanged at $27.41, with 3,127,222 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.54. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for T is in the "buy range".



Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) is -0.12 at $29.31, with 2,882,317 shares traded.CPNG is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/5/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.07 per share, which represents a 7 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

