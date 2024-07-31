After Hours Most Active for Jul 31, 2024 : NVDA, KVUE, AMCR, BBD, AES, SIRI, IPG, META, AAPL, WBA, T, AMZN

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 85.84 to 19,448.27. The total After hours volume is currently 163,656,788 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +2.07 at $119.09, with 14,426,152 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) is unchanged at $18.49, with 11,631,364 shares traded.KVUE is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/6/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.28 per share, which represents a 32 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Amcor plc (AMCR) is unchanged at $10.53, with 7,619,885 shares traded. AMCR's current last sale is 105.3% of the target price of $10.



Banco Bradesco Sa (BBD) is unchanged at $2.22, with 6,446,369 shares traded.BBD is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/5/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.08 per share, which represents a 7 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



The AES Corporation (AES) is +0.11 at $17.90, with 6,220,843 shares traded.AES is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/1/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.36 per share, which represents a 21 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) is unchanged at $3.45, with 4,610,947 shares traded.SIRI is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/1/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.08 per share, which represents a 8 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (IPG) is unchanged at $32.17, with 4,468,430 shares traded. IPG's current last sale is 94.62% of the target price of $34.



Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) is +19.43 at $494.26, with 4,399,825 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $4.7. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for META is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.26 at $222.34, with 4,269,543 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.34. AAPL is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/1/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.34 per share, which represents a 126 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) is unchanged at $11.87, with 3,962,950 shares traded. WBA's current last sale is 91.31% of the target price of $13.



AT&T Inc. (T) is unchanged at $19.25, with 3,404,510 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.62. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for T is in the "buy range".



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is +0.49 at $187.47, with 3,313,676 shares traded.AMZN is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/1/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.03 per share, which represents a 63 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

