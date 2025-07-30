After Hours Most Active for Jul 30, 2025 : INTC, SOFI, AAPL, SBUX, SNAP, GRAB, GOOG, F, WMT, ELAN, BAC, PCG

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 188.92 to 23,534.33. The total After hours volume is currently 287,904,665 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Intel Corporation (INTC) is -0.01 at $20.40, with 28,034,750 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 7 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.12. INTC's current last sale is 92.73% of the target price of $22.



SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) is -1.48 at $20.92, with 21,118,480 shares traded. SOFI's current last sale is 116.22% of the target price of $18.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.02 at $211.29, with 6,742,580 shares traded.AAPL is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 7/31/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.42 per share, which represents a 140 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) is +4.2891 at $97.25, with 5,828,012 shares traded. SBUX's current last sale is 102.37% of the target price of $95.



Snap Inc. (SNAP) is +0.16 at $9.48, with 5,741,378 shares traded.SNAP is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/5/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.16 per share, which represents a -13 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) is +0.09 at $5.40, with 4,531,646 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GRAB is in the "buy range".



Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) is -0.28 at $196.15, with 3,948,405 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 13 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.37. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GOOG is in the "buy range".



Ford Motor Company (F) is -0.19 at $10.68, with 3,412,516 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.34. Smarter Analyst Reports: Ford Plans Reorganization into EV and ICE Business Units – Report



Walmart Inc. (WMT) is -0.31 at $97.28, with 3,277,979 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WMT is in the "buy range".



Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN) is unchanged at $14.12, with 3,002,465 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ELAN is in the "buy range".



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is -0.1 at $47.86, with 2,747,866 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.93. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BAC is in the "buy range".



PG&E Corp (PCG) is unchanged at $14.02, with 2,159,194 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.4. PCG is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 7/31/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.33 per share, which represents a 31 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

