After Hours Most Active for Jul 30, 2024 : NVDA, PFE, SQQQ, TDOC, MSFT, QQQ, T, AMD, NDAQ, SNDR, PINS, CNQ

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -43.03 to 18,753.24. The total After hours volume is currently 131,028,024 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +0.57 at $104.30, with 12,579,161 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is -0.04 at $31.35, with 11,172,942 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Understanding Pfizer’s Newly Added Risk Factors



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.2 at $9.63, with 6,963,822 shares traded. This represents a 34.87% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC) is -0.13 at $9.60, with 4,554,483 shares traded.TDOC is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 7/31/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.36 per share, which represents a -40 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is -25.53 at $397.39, with 4,524,029 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Monday’s Pre-Market: Here’s What You Need to Know Before the Market Opens



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -3.31 at $454.22, with 4,031,506 shares traded. This represents a 32.68% increase from its 52 Week Low.



AT&T Inc. (T) is +0.01 at $18.99, with 3,726,028 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.62. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for T is in the "buy range".



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is +4.28 at $142.72, with 2,882,391 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMD is in the "buy range".



Nasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ) is -0.76 at $68.39, with 2,661,340 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.68. , following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Schneider National, Inc. (SNDR) is unchanged at $26.80, with 2,298,403 shares traded.SNDR is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/1/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.18 per share, which represents a 45 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) is -5.35 at $32.00, with 1,819,034 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PINS is in the "buy range".



Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) is unchanged at $34.18, with 1,816,284 shares traded.CNQ is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/1/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.55 per share, which represents a 43 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

