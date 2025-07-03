After-Hours
After Hours Most Active for Jul 3, 2025 : LCID, T, NVDA, TSLL, JHX, CSCO, SQQQ, CIFR, BBAI, HPE, XOM, IPG

July 03, 2025 — 04:24 pm EDT

Written by NASDAQ.com->

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -22.26 to 22,844.71. The total After hours volume is currently 107,980,704 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:

Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) is unchanged at $2.16, with 11,162,007 shares traded. LCID's current last sale is 72% of the target price of $3.

AT&T Inc. (T) is -0.0301 at $28.33, with 6,270,622 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for T is in the "buy range".

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -0.0595 at $159.28, with 4,952,549 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is -0.1601 at $11.37, with 4,632,080 shares traded. This represents a 80.76% increase from its 52 Week Low.

James Hardie Industries plc. (JHX) is unchanged at $28.77, with 4,593,097 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for JHX is in the "buy range".

Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is +0.36 at $69.73, with 4,106,653 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CSCO is in the "buy range".

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.01 at $19.14, with 2,612,299 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.

Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR) is unchanged at $6.05, with 2,241,919 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CIFR is in the "buy range".

BigBear.ai, Inc. (BBAI) is -0.0202 at $7.73, with 1,876,428 shares traded. BBAI's current last sale is 154.6% of the target price of $5.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) is unchanged at $21.34, with 1,829,921 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Apr 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.4. HPE's current last sale is 99.26% of the target price of $21.5.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is -0.13 at $112.07, with 1,728,239 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for XOM is in the "buy range".

Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (IPG) is unchanged at $25.38, with 1,715,676 shares traded. IPG's current last sale is 87.52% of the target price of $29.

