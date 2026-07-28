After Hours Most Active for Jul 28, 2026 : NVDA, APLD, IREN, AAPL, INTC, AMZN, KMI, F, WFC, CCL, T, BE

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 30.88 to 27,794.02. The total After hours volume is currently 165,496,136 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +0.24 at $197.25, with 7,590,624 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jul 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.01. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Applied Digital Corporation (APLD) is +0.08 at $26.70, with 7,444,102 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for APLD is in the "buy range".



IREN Limited (IREN) is +0.14 at $34.07, with 5,947,285 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for IREN is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.03 at $340.11, with 5,389,404 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.95. AAPL is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 7/30/2026, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2026. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.88 per share, which represents a 157 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Intel Corporation (INTC) is +0.48 at $86.78, with 4,759,620 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.19. INTC's current last sale is 75.46% of the target price of $115.



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is -0.16 at $230.70, with 4,726,427 shares traded.AMZN is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 7/30/2026, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2026. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.81 per share, which represents a 168 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) is unchanged at $31.61, with 4,715,234 shares traded. KMI's current last sale is 87.81% of the target price of $36.



Ford Motor Company (F) is +1.2 at $16.16, with 4,107,636 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Ford Plans Reorganization into EV and ICE Business Units – Report



Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is -0.0609 at $86.81, with 2,822,878 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.84. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WFC is in the "buy range".



Carnival Corporation Ltd. (CCL) is +0.04 at $28.27, with 2,682,654 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CCL is in the "buy range".



AT&T Inc. (T) is +0.0055 at $24.67, with 2,443,665 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.62. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for T is in the "buy range".



Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) is +22.01 at $188.85, with 2,299,289 shares traded. BE's current last sale is 66.26% of the target price of $285.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.